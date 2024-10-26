LOOK: Michigan football attends game to see 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
Not only is Michigan getting predictions to land some elite recruits in the 2025 and 2026 cycles, but things might be heating up with a certain '25 quarterback.
There was a report that came out about how the Wolverines were truly making a serious push to get back into the Bryce Underwood sweepstakes. Sherrone Moore and Michigan are attempting to pull all the stops to sway Underwood to leave LSU for his home-state school. Between NIL deals, pitching to become a home-town hero, and the llikelihood of starting right way at Michigan, could make Underwood think about some things.
To top it all off, there were a couple of Michigan Wolverines who attended Bryce Underwood's game on Friday night with Howell and Belleville met in an MHSAA tournament game. Both Lou Esposito and General Manager Sean Magee were in attendance -- Magee is the big one to watch here since he helps construct the Wolverines' roster.
Then there was one more major player in attendance for the game. Four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh. The Texas product, who is expected to be in attendance for the Michigan game on Saturday, went to watch Underwood. With Marsh being a 2025 commit, he was in attendance to see fellow Michigan commit Bobby Kanka and also to see Underwood. Marsh is listed as the No. 64 player in the '25 cycle and teaming up with Underwood would be a pipe dream for Marsh.
Obviously, more things will need to happen for Michigan other than just showing up at a game. But for anyone thinking the Wolverines aren't seriously trying to pursue Underwood -- they are. Underwood is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the country and being in Michigan's backyard, that doesn't happen too often. With landing five-star Andrew Babalola, the Wolverines are trying to get the train back on the rails by landing some elite talent.
