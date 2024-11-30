LOOK: Michigan coach posts savage tweet following win over Ohio State
Michigan took down Ohio State for the fourth year in a row on Saturday. The Wolverines used their physicality against the Buckeyes and dominated in the trenches, once again. It was a masterful game called by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Wolverines forced two interceptions and Ohio State gained just 77 yards on the ground.
Following the game, Michigan secondary coach LaMar Morgan revealed a text conversation between Aamir Hall and an assistant defensive coach Gerren DuHart. The Buckeyes were attempting to get Hall to come to Columbus, but the former FCS All-American committed to Michigan.
DuHart was attempting to negatively recruit the Wolverines by showing Hall where Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton has coached compared to first-year coach LaMar Morgan.
The text message transcript is below:
OSU coach DuHart: "Aamir, this is Coach DuHart from Ohio State. How are you?"
Aamir Hall: "What's going on coach, my apologies I'm not ducking your calls I just committed to Michigan."
OSU coach DuHart: "Gotcha. Would still like to talk to you and see if you're intersted?"
*DuHart sends photo comparing OSU secondary coach Tim Walton and Michigan secondary coach LaMar Morgan*
OSU coach DuHart: "The coaching in that secondary is different. We can help you."
Aamir Hall: "With all due respect I'm locked in appreciate the opportunity coach."
It's safe to say Hall and Morgan got the better end of the deal on both the field and social media on Saturday.
