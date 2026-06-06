Oregon, Missouri Could be Trending to Land Top Michigan Football Targets This Weekend

Michigan is hot on the recruiting trail and after landing four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins at the start of June, it doesn't appear like things are slowing down for the Wolverines. In fact, June could be another hot month for Michigan as the Wolverines are hosting a bevvy of top prospects on official visits this month.

However, could Michigan be trending down for a couple of top in-state targets? Rivals' Greg Smith took a look at some top prospects taking visits this weekend and he believes a pair of Michigan targets could be leaning elsewhere.

Five-star WR Dakota Guerrant in Oregon

One of the best wide receivers in the 2027 class has taken a trip to Eugene to visit Oregon this weekend. The 6'1" playmaker out of Harper Woods (MI) appears to be down to both the Ducks and Michigan in his final two, but Smith wouldn't be shocked to see Dan Lanning get things done this weekend.

"It’s no secret that the Ducks are firmly in the driver’s seat here. Michigan has closed the gap and worked very hard to make a good impression with the new staff. But could this be the weekend that Guerrant pulls the trigger and publicly commits to Oregon? There’s always a chance that coach Dan Lanning can pull that off," Smith wrote.

LMK SUM MICHIGAN FANS〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/usBqtZcYSZ — Dakota Guerrant 6’1 190 Wr/Db/Ath 2027 (@DakotaGuerrant1) March 27, 2026

Guerrant is ranked as the No. 35 player in the nation, per 247Sports Composite. He is on top of Michigan's radar, and even if Oregon could land a verbal this weekend, don't expect Michigan to give up. Guerrant has interest in the Wolverines, but he needs to see the offensive product flourish in 2026.

The top in-state playmaker wants to get to the NFL, and he has to make sure Michigan will have the offense to do that. Can Bryce Underwood make a leap? Will the wide receivers finally get more involved? Those are questions that need answering.

Tre Britton visiting Missouri

Another in-state wide receiver Michigan has had its eye on is Tre Britton. Rated as a three-star prospect, the Wolverines appear to be behind Missouri, and the Tigers are hosting him this weekend. Smith could see Britton pulling the trigger.

"Britton (5-10, 170) has been a long time target for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. He returns this weekend for a monster recruiting event in Columbia. It’ll feature several commits in town to help peer recruit...There is a good chance that Missouri can get this one done over the weekend," wrote Smith.

!!! pic.twitter.com/wjhjHCI52E — Charles (Tre) Britton III 6’0 175 WR 2027 (@TreBrittoniii) April 13, 2026

What's interesting about Britton is that he's the former teammate of Bryce Underwood, who plays at Belleville. He nearly caught for 1,000 yards last season in his junior year of high school, and even with the connection to Michigan, Britton could be headed to SEC country.

The Wolverines could continue to build a relationship with Britton — it would be easy to go see him in action — but Michigan really wants Guerrant and will likely make him more of a priority in this cycle.