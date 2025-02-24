REPORT: Los Angeles Chargers set to hire another former Michigan coach
It sounds like former Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell is set to reunite with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Chargers are expected to hire Campbell as an offensive assistant.
Campbell joined Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2022 as an offensive analyst. In 2023, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach, where he worked with former first-round pick JJ McCarthy. His success in this role led to a 2024 promotion as the team’s offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. However, under Campbell’s leadership, Michigan's offense struggled, finishing the 2024 season among the worst in the country. Key issues included quarterback performance and a lack of creativity in play-calling, which hindered offensive efficiency.
Despite the high expectations, the offense failed to show significant improvement throughout the season. As a result, Moore decided to part ways with Campbell after the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, marking the end of his tenure as the offensive coordinator.
