LSU fans are losing their minds over Underwood flip to Michigan
While Michigan fans celebrate the Wolverines pulling off the biggest recruiting win in program history, LSU fans are calling for head coach Brian Kelly to be fired.
On Thursday, five-star QB Bryce Underwood announced that he was flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan, a move that could completely change the trajectory of the Michigan football program under head coach Sherrone Moore. Not only is getting Underwood a big deal on its own, but there's no question that his commitment will also come with other elite weapons who want to play alongside the nations top quarterback prospect.
But for LSU, the outlook for the program is reaching an all-time low. The Tigers are currently in 8th place in the SEC at 6-4, and the loss of Underwood has many within the fan base calling for Kelly's head. Here's a look at just some of the reactions coming out of Baton Rouge following the loss of Underwood.
Of course, LSU fans didn't reserve their anger strictly for Kelly. Some of the folks down in Louisiana took aim directly at Underwood himself.
And while most expressed anger, some were simply sad that a golden era of LSU football is coming to an end.
