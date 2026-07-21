Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 8 JJ Buchanan Can Provide Instant Impact
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We've already covered players #25-9 so far in this series, covering edge rusher Carter Meadows, offensive linemen Evan Link and Nathan Efobi, and running back Savion Hiter among others. Up next on the list is JJ Buchanan checking in at #8 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026. Let's dive more into why below.
2025 Recap
As a true freshman last year, JJ Buchanan came into Utah as a tight end recruit originally but switched to wide receiver for them part way through the season. He ended up making a big impact for Utah right away, catching 26 passes for 427 yards and 5 TD's. That was good enough to rank him third in all three categories in Utah last year despite being a true freshman and switching positions part way through the year.
Last year for Utah, he filled the role of a down field vertical threat for the most part, using his 6'-4" and 208 lbs. frame to win in contested catch situations. He was obviously very successful in doing it, and I'd expect him to fill a similar role for Michigan in 2026.
Why Buchanan is important for Michigan's 2026 success
For Bryce Underwood and Michigan's passing game to really thrive this year, he needs more help from Michigan's wide receiving corps. Last season, he was hung out to dry too often, with Andrew Marsh alone being the consistent receiving threat.
JJ Buchanan has already shown he can produce at the college level so he's the most likely player to step up and be the #2 option in the passing game for the Wolverines. If he can take another step forward as a player and come in and be a solid #2 option for Underwood on the outside, it could really help Michigan's passing game this season.
One prediction for Buchanan in 2026
Having a second threat out wide to threaten defenses will really help open things up for this offense. I expect JJ Buchanan to be able to come in right away, start for the Wolverines, and be the #2 receiving option in this offense.
I also expect him to top all the numbers he put up at Utah last year across the board. I believe Michigan's passing game can and will take a step forward from where it was last year, and I think JJ Buchanan will be a big reason why.
See our full top 25 players:
- No. 25 TE Zack Marshall
- No. 24 Edge Carter Meadows
- No. 23 OL Evan Link
- No. 22 WR Salesi Moa
- No. 21 Edge Nate Marshall
- No. 20 OL Nathan Efobi
- No. 19 WR Jaime Ffrench
- No. 18 LB Troy Bowles
- No. 17 RB Savion Hiter
- No. 16 LB Chase Taylor
- No. 15 S Chris Bracy
- No. 14 DT Enow Etta
- No. 13 CB Zeke Berry
- No. 12 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
- No. 11 OL Andrew Sprague
- No. 10 DT Trey Pierce
- No. 9 CB Smith Snowden
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Lucas is a University of Michigan Alumni who has worked as a sports scouting and video analyst, including covering Michigan football for the past three seasons.