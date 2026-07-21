We've already covered players #25-9 so far in this series, covering edge rusher Carter Meadows, offensive linemen Evan Link and Nathan Efobi, and running back Savion Hiter among others. Up next on the list is JJ Buchanan checking in at #8 in our top 25 most important players for Michigan football in 2026. Let's dive more into why below.

2025 Recap

As a true freshman last year, JJ Buchanan came into Utah as a tight end recruit originally but switched to wide receiver for them part way through the season. He ended up making a big impact for Utah right away, catching 26 passes for 427 yards and 5 TD's. That was good enough to rank him third in all three categories in Utah last year despite being a true freshman and switching positions part way through the year.

Last year for Utah, he filled the role of a down field vertical threat for the most part, using his 6'-4" and 208 lbs. frame to win in contested catch situations. He was obviously very successful in doing it, and I'd expect him to fill a similar role for Michigan in 2026.

Utah Utes JJ Buchanan catches a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Buchanan is important for Michigan's 2026 success

For Bryce Underwood and Michigan's passing game to really thrive this year, he needs more help from Michigan's wide receiving corps. Last season, he was hung out to dry too often, with Andrew Marsh alone being the consistent receiving threat.

JJ Buchanan has already shown he can produce at the college level so he's the most likely player to step up and be the #2 option in the passing game for the Wolverines. If he can take another step forward as a player and come in and be a solid #2 option for Underwood on the outside, it could really help Michigan's passing game this season.

Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One prediction for Buchanan in 2026

Having a second threat out wide to threaten defenses will really help open things up for this offense. I expect JJ Buchanan to be able to come in right away, start for the Wolverines, and be the #2 receiving option in this offense.

I also expect him to top all the numbers he put up at Utah last year across the board. I believe Michigan's passing game can and will take a step forward from where it was last year, and I think JJ Buchanan will be a big reason why.

See our full top 25 players: