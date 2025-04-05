Michigan football's tallest defensive back is getting a crack at Mike Sainristil's old position
Michigan hasn't had the easiest time finding someone to take Mike Sainristil's place at Nickel. Not only was Sainristil a veteran, but he switched from wide receiver to Nickel and played the position flawlessly. In 2024, Zeke Berry had the first opportunity, but Berry struggled to begin the season. As time went on, Michigan moved Berry to outside after it was apparent Will Johnson wasn't coming back. Safety Makari Paige moved down and played Nickel, and the rest is history.
Entering 2025, veteran Ja'Den McBurrows is back on the roster, and he was the primary backup to Sainristil during the 2023 season, but injuries have hamstrung McBurrows. He may or may not get the first crack at the position, but a new name has emerged at the chance of playing the position. 6-foot-5 safety Mason Curtis told media this week that he has been practicing at both Nickel and safety.
"Yeah, Coach Morgan prepared me well enough to go out there and practice and rotate in it. It's just something new," Curtis said. "I just think football IQ and also range (helps). Size helps also, but just being able to know the defense."
Curtis came to Michigan as a linebacker and the Wolverines have tried him at several positions including Edge. However, safety was the best fit and Wink Martindale has compared him to Michigan legend, Ty Law. Curtis says he tries to embody Baltimore Ravens' standout safety Kyle Hamilton -- who is also 6-5. Hamilton has lined up at Nickel for the Ravens and it's something Curtis pays attention to.
"Yeah, really Kyle Hamilton. That's kind of somebody I try and model my game after," Curtis said. "So when I see him do it, it just gives me confidence I have a bigger body and nickel."
Typically, the team's quickest and fastest receiver plays slot and that's who Curtis would have to defend. Being a big body, he can jam them at the line to now allow a quick release. Michigan has been allowing Curtis to line up against Semaj Morgan in practice to get a feel for it.
"You have to guard people like Semaj, so quick and fast, stuff like that," Curtis said. "Yeah, definitely got to get your hands on him."
You can check out Curtis in action during Michigan's Sprin Game on April 19.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball surges to the top following massive transfer portal commitment
Predicting Michigan football defensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
Predicting Michigan football offensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7