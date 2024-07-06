Massive Michigan Football Target Set To Make Decision Next Week
Things have been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines here in the early part of July, but that could change in a very big way next week. On Monday, July 8, four-star tight end Andrew Olesh is expected to announce his school of choice. Olesh, who's the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 4 tight end in the nation according to 247 Sports, is currently favored to pick the Wolverines - a commitment that would be huge for Michigan's 2025 recruiting class.
Olesh is one of three offensive weapons that Michigan is currently favored to land in the coming weeks:
It sounds like the decision date will be July 8th for one of the top tight end prospects in the country, and Michigan appears to be leading the way. At 6-5, 215 pounds, Andrew Olesh has everything you want in a tight end. He finished his junior season with 53 catches for 972 yards and 10 TDs, and his athleticism at the position could make him an extremely dangerous target at the next level. He took three visits in the month of June, including stops at Penn State, Florida, and Michigan. As of now, the battle appears to be down to two premier programs - Alabama and Michigan.
Alabama certainly has a lot to offer, but so do the reigning National Champions in Ann Arbor. During a recent visit, Olesh indicated that he spent a considerable amount of time with junior tight end Colston Loveland, a guy who's projected to be a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Colston Loveland is hosting me, and that’s a big deal. He’s projected to be a first-round pick. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with everyone and getting back on campus,” Olesh said prior to his visit.
It's clear that Michigan is making Olesh a priority, and it starts with head coach Sherrone Moore. According to the four-star prospect, Moore is always checking in with the tight end and they've developed a great relationship during the recruiting process.
"Last year, Coach Moore took over for Coach Harbaugh and won games, showing he can lead successfully. He’s always checking up on me, and we have a great relationship."
As of this writing, 247 Sports currently has three predictions in for Olesh... and they're all favoring Michigan. The Wolverines currently have 13 commitments in the 2025 class, a class that ranks No. 21 nationally (No. 7 in the Big Ten conference).
