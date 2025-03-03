Michigan Football 2025 national championship odds revealed
Although Michigan found a way to finish the 2024 campaign on a strong note with wins against No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama, the Wolverines still fell far short of reaching their goals. Michigan failed to qualify for the Big Ten championship game and didn't earn a spot in the newly expanded 12-team playoff field, which served as a disappointing follow-up to the national championship season in 2023.
But there are plenty of reasons for optimism for Michigan heading into 2025. The Wolverines are returning a number of key contributors on both sides of the ball, and head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff did a phenomenal job in supplementing the roster via the transfer portal. And of course, the addition of five-star QB Bryce Underwood - the No. 1 recruit in the country for the 2025 class - is also playing a massive factor in the optimism surrounding the program.
On Monday, college football analyst Brett McMurphy shared the latest national championship odds via Circa Sports, and that optimism surrounding Michigan is certainly reflected in the odds. While it's no surprise to see teams like Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia near the top, the Wolverines are also in the mix, receiving the eighth best odds at 25-1.
