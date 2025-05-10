Michigan's 2025 NFL Draft class jersey numbers revealed
With NFL rookie minicamp underway, Michigan fans are eager to see how some of their favorite Wolverines are adjusting to life in the NFL. Headlined by three first-round picks in Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant, this could prove to be one of Michigan's best draft classes in program history.
On Saturday, the official Twitter/X account released all of the jersey numbers for Michigan's seven NFL Draft picks.
Mason Graham, Cleveland Browns - No. 94
At Michigan
• Two-time All-American (unanimous first team, 2024; second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Nagurski Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Named as the team's Defensive Freshman of the Year (2022), Defensive Player of the Year (2024)
• Co-Recipient of the Woodley-Graham Award (2023) and the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player (2024)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears - No. 84
At Michigan
• All-American (second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2023-24; second team coaches, 2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2024)
• Mackey Award Finalist (2024)
• Named the team's Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022); Offensive Skill Player of the Year (co- 2023, 2024)
• Named the Athletic Department's Best Male Fall Athlete (2024)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 39 games at tight end with 24 starts
Kenneth Grant, Miami Dolphins - No. 90
At Michigan
• All-American (third team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023-24; second team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Two-time Co-recipient of the Woodley-Graham Award (2023-24); named the Most Improved Player on Defense (2023)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 41 games along the defensive line (one game, special teams only) with 17 starts
Will Johnson, Arizona Cardinals - No. 0
At Michigan
• Two-time All-American (first team, 2023; second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback
Josaiah Stewart, LA Rams - No. 41
At Michigan
• Team Captain (2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2024; honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024)
• Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
• Named as the co-recipient of the Woodley-Graham Award (2024)
• Two-year letter winner (2023-24)
• Has appeared in 26 games off the edge with 11 starts
Kalel Mullings, Tennessee Titans - No. 28
At Michigan
• All-Big Ten honoree (third team, media; honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 30, 2024)
• Named as the team's Offensive Player of the Year (2024); also the co-Bo Schembechler Player of the Year (2024)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, '22)
• Five-time letter winner (2020-21-22-23-24)
• Appeared in 55 career games including 22 on defense and 25 at running back with three starts (one on defense)
Myles Hinton, Philadelphia Eagles - No. 78
At Michigan
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2024)
• Two-time letter winner (2023-24)
• Appeared in 23 games with 15 starts (four at right tackle, 11 at left)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Cleveland Browns rookie predicted to win Defensive Rookie of the Year
Analyst says one overreaction centers around Michigan football and 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster trade with Dallas Cowboys could pave the way for former Michigan football star
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson