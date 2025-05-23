Michigan and its fans must trust the process with Bryce Underwood
Michigan fans have every reason to be excited about five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. He's arguably the best quarterback recruit to ever come through Ann Arbor, and his potential at the position seems almost limitless. While the expectations are lofty, it's worth reminding ourselves that patience will be key in his development.
As a true freshman adjusting to life in a loaded Big 10 conference, Underwood will likely face a steep learning curve during the 2025 season. Along with the speed and talent of collegiate football, Underwood will be faced with some of college football's toughest and biggest environments - including early road contests at Oklahoma, at Nebraska, and at USC.
Put simply, Underwood's elite talent will be challenged in ways like never before.
Back in April, Michigan fans got their first look at Underwood in the Big House during the annual Spring Game in Ann Arbor. Although his physical talent is undeniable, Underwood showed signs of still being a rookie QB in college football. He finished the game completing 12-of-26 attempts for 187 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. There were things to like (mobility and arm talent), but definitely plenty of room for improvement, which is to be expected.
Starting Underwood as a true freshman in this conference will undoubtedly come with some bumps in the road, but it's also the right move for his long-term success at Michigan. While you'd typically give a three or four-star prospect a year or so to develop, Underwood is a five-star who reportedly came with a price tag of over $10 million. With an investment and a talent like that, you can't keep him on the sidelines... not in today's era of college football.
While development during the spring and into fall camp will be great, Underwood's greatest teacher will come on the field during fall Saturdays. By allowing Underwood to learn on the field, Michigan can help accelerate his development to return the Wolverines to a national championship contender.
But to accelerate his development, Underwood will make mistakes. He'll also grow from those mistakes. Along the way, Michigan fans will need to resist the urge for criticism and the need for instant gratification. Instead, the focus needs to be on the bigger picture: a QB capable of delivering championships to Ann Arbor. With the right level of patience and support, Underwood has the tools and abilities to become a Michigan Football legend.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media reacts to Michigan football landing TE Mason Bonner
Michigan football: Bryce Underwood labeled a top-25 QB before taking a college football snap
Michigan football gains prediction to land another offensive weapon following commitment of 4-star TE Matt Ludwig
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson