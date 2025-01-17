Michigan battling Florida for 4-star defender as decision nears
Although much of the focus is on building for the 2025 season, Michigan's coaching staff is also hard at work building the 2026 class and beyond. So far, the Wolverines have just two commitments in the 2026 class - three-star CB Brody Jennings (FL) and three-star WR Jaylen Pile (TX). While it's a solid start, there's no question that the Wolverines will be adding names to that list in the near future, and it could come in the form of a four-star defender from Florida.
On Friday, John Garcia, Jr. of Rivals reported that Jaydin Broadnax is down to seven programs and that a decision could be just weeks away. According to Garcia, here's what Broadnax had to say about Michigan:
"Michigan has and will always be a success program because they have winners in the program and people that will do anything to see their players succeed. I have an amazing relationship with coach (LaMar) Morgan, connect with him more and more every time we talk."
While he certainly provided a glowing review of Michigan, Broadnax is currently considered to be leaning toward Florida according to most recruiting sites, including Rivals. It would make sense that Florida is squarely in the mix, given that Broadnax is a native of the state and there's certainly some appeal when it comes to playing close to home. Rivals currently ranks Broadnax as the No. 38 overall player in the state of Florida and the No. 20 safety in the nation.
