Michigan bowl projections following week 10 victory over Purdue
After picking up its third consecutive win on Saturday, the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines stay alive in the College Football Playoff picture. The Wolverines overall now sit at 7-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play heading into their bye week.
Here is a breakdown of where analysts project the Wolverines to be playing when the regular season concludes.
The Wolverines and The Citrus Bowl
Multiple sources currently have UofM slated to head to Orlando, Fla. for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m.
In program history, Michigan is 4-2 in the Citrus Bowl, with its most recent appearance being Jan. 1, 2020, falling to Alabama 35-16.
The Projected Opponents
Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN have the Wolverines matching up against Texas. Last week, Bonagura had the Wolverines taking on Vanderbilt, while Schlabach had Texas last week as well.
Bryan Fischer of SI also has the Wolverines taking on the Longhorns
CBS Sports, who also has UofM in the Citrus Bowl, projects Tennessee to be on the other side of the ball.
How it Happens
With a lot of projections having UofM in the Citrus Bowl, that most likely comes to fruition if the Wolverines finish the year 9-3. After the bye week, Michigan will have back-to-back road games at Northwestern and Maryland, both of which they should be expected to win.
That leaves the showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 29 at The Big House, which should be a ‘win and in’ situation for UofM. If the Wolverines can’t get it done against the Buckeyes, the Citrus Bowl will be the likely landing spot for Michigan.
More About Texas
The Longhorns secured a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday at home. Texas’ rushing defense is one of the best in the nation, ranking second in the FBS in yards allowed per game on the ground (78.2), which leads the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
With the strength of the Michigan offense clearly coming on the ground with the one-two punch of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, it would make for an entertaining battle in the trenches between the two squads.
More About Tennessee
One of the most prolific offenses in college football this season has been in Knoxville. The Volunteers lead the SEC in total offense with 504 yards per game, ranking fourth in the nation.
UT fell to Oklahoma 33-27 this past weekend, moving its record to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in conference action, likely removing itself from the College Football Playoff conversation.