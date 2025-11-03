Wolverine Digest

Michigan bowl projections following week 10 victory over Purdue

Many are projecting the Wolverines to be playing in the Citrus Bowl against an SEC opponents.

Justice Steiner

Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Zack Marshall (83) runs the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Zack Marshall (83) runs the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After picking up its third consecutive win on Saturday, the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines stay alive in the College Football Playoff picture. The Wolverines overall now sit at  7-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play heading into their bye week.

Here is a breakdown of where analysts project the Wolverines to be playing when the regular season concludes.

The Wolverines and The Citrus Bowl

Multiple sources currently have UofM slated to head to Orlando, Fla. for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m. 

In program history, Michigan is 4-2 in the Citrus Bowl, with its most recent appearance being Jan. 1, 2020, falling to Alabama 35-16.

The Projected Opponents

Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN have the Wolverines matching up against Texas. Last week, Bonagura had the Wolverines taking on Vanderbilt, while Schlabach had Texas last week as well. 

Bryan Fischer of SI also has the Wolverines taking on the Longhorns

CBS Sports, who also has UofM in the Citrus Bowl, projects Tennessee to be on the other side of the ball.

How it Happens

With a lot of projections having UofM in the Citrus Bowl, that most likely comes to fruition if the Wolverines finish the year 9-3. After the bye week, Michigan will have back-to-back road games at Northwestern and Maryland, both of which they should be expected to win.

That leaves the showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 29 at The Big House, which should be a ‘win and in’ situation for UofM. If the Wolverines can’t get it done against the Buckeyes, the Citrus Bowl will be the likely landing spot for Michigan.

Sherrone Moore
Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

More About Texas

The Longhorns secured a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday at home. Texas’ rushing defense is one of the best in the nation, ranking second in the FBS in yards allowed per game on the ground (78.2), which leads the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

With the strength of the Michigan offense clearly coming on the ground with the one-two punch of Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, it would make for an entertaining battle in the trenches between the two squads. 

More About Tennessee

One of the most prolific offenses in college football this season has been in Knoxville. The Volunteers lead the SEC in total offense with 504 yards per game, ranking fourth in the nation.

UT fell to Oklahoma 33-27 this past weekend, moving its record to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in conference action, likely removing itself from the College Football Playoff conversation.

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Home/Football