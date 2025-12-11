Michigan loses first 2026 recruit following firing of Sherrone Moore

Michigan was bound to lose some 2026 signees following the firing of Sherrone Moore, and on Thursday, the Wolverines lost their first one. Four-star tight end Matt Ludwig was released from his Letter of Intent, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

The Billings (MT) prospect had committed to Michigan back on May 20 and signed with the Wolverines on Early Signing Day. The 6-foot-4 tight end was ranked as the nation's No. 242 prospect and No. 12 TE, per the Composite.

Ludwig told Wiltfong he still wants to enroll early at a school, so he is opening his recruitment right away and will look for the best fit. While Ludwig isn't with Michigan now, the Wolverines could still try and salvage the relationship if they can make a splashy hire relatively soon.

Billings (Mont.) West four-star TE Matt Ludwig tells @Rivals he's been released from his Letter-of-Intent: https://t.co/VwMLoRpibF pic.twitter.com/HMb1k756Hj — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) December 11, 2025

While Ludwig has reopened his recruitment, there have been other players who say they are staying loyal to Michigan -- even without Moore in the picture. While he didn't publicly say he was staying with Michigan, five-star RB Savion Hiter 'laughed' when there was a report saying he asked to be released from his LOI.

Moore was fired on Wednesday with cause. There was an investigation that showed evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and Warde Manuel named Biff Poggi the interim head coach.

Moore led Michigan to a 7-5 season in his first year after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. The Wolveirnes would go on to beat Alabama in their ReliaQuest Bowl. Then this season, after landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan went on to go 9-3 and is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore has been with Michigan since 2018. He served as the Tight Ends coach from 2018-2020. He was then promoted as the Offensive Lines coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator from 2021-22. He took over as the sole OC in 2023 and was then named the head coach in 2024.