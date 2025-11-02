PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan football's win over Purdue
Michigan improved to 7-2 on Saturday night following a 21-16 win over Purdue. The Wolverines entered the game as a 21-point favorite and survived a scare against the Boilermakers.
The Wolverines leaned on their ground game and needed some heroics from Jordan Marshall to secure the win. Marshall had a career game, rushing for 185 yards and three scores on the ground. As he usually does, Marshall kept his legs churning to gain extra yards, and also hit a few big holes for big gains.
QB Bryce Underwood underwhelmed on Saturday and looked off. Missing his targets, Underwood either sailed the ball or flat-out missed guys who could've scored.
The Wolverines will now enter a much-needed bye week in hopes of getting healthy and correcting some mistakes.
Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Michigan's win.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- TE Zack Marshall - 89.4 grade
- RB Jordan Marshall - 74.6 grade
- TE Max Bredeson - 73.5 grade
- WR Channing Goodwin - 72.5 grade
- RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 71.4 grade
- TE Jalen Hoffman - 66.9 grade
- LT Blake Frazier - 66.3 grade
- WR Kendrick Bell - 65.5 grade
- RT Andrew Sprague - 65.3 grade
- LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 65.1 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- WR Jamar Browder - 39.5 grade
- WR Semaj Morgan - 43.6 grade
- WR Donaven McCulley - 45.7 grade
- TE Deakon Tonielli - 56.6 grade
- WR Andrew Marsh - 59.7 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- FS Mason Curtis - 90.7 grade
- DT Rayshaun Benny - 84.1 grade
- LB Chase Taylor - 83.5 grade
- Edge Derrick Moore - 73.2 grade
- LB Ernest Hausmann - 71.5 grade
- LB Troy Bowles - 69.5 grade
- Edge Dominic Nichols - 69.0 grade
- Edge TJ Guy - 67.2 grade
- FS Jaden Mangham - 66.7 grade
- FS Brandyn Hillman - 66.1 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- DT Trey Pierce - 43.8 grade
- Edge Cameron Brandt - 55.8 grade
- CB Jayden Sanders - 58.7 grade
- CB Caleb Anderson - 58.8 grade
- DT Tre Williams - 60.3 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- Semaj Morgan had the sixth-most snaps of any WR on Saturday with 10. Was behind Andrew Marsh, Donaven McCulley, Channing Goodwin, Jamar Browder, and Kendrick Bell.
- Freshman Jamar Browder drew 18 snaps
- TE Zack Marshall had the most snaps of any tight end -- not named Max Bredeson -- with 28
- RB Bryson Kuzdzal (7) and Jasper Parker (4) were in relief of Jordan Marshall
- Freshman LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng saw his first playing time of the season with 25 snaps
- Troy Bowles played a season high 43 snaps at LB
- Mason Curtis graded out as the top defensive player and played a season-high 57 snaps
- CB Caleb Anderson is starting to play a little more and saw a season-high 15 snaps