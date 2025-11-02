Wolverine Digest

PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan football's win over Purdue

It was far from pretty, but Michigan escaped with a win.

Michigan improved to 7-2 on Saturday night following a 21-16 win over Purdue. The Wolverines entered the game as a 21-point favorite and survived a scare against the Boilermakers.

The Wolverines leaned on their ground game and needed some heroics from Jordan Marshall to secure the win. Marshall had a career game, rushing for 185 yards and three scores on the ground. As he usually does, Marshall kept his legs churning to gain extra yards, and also hit a few big holes for big gains.

QB Bryce Underwood underwhelmed on Saturday and looked off. Missing his targets, Underwood either sailed the ball or flat-out missed guys who could've scored.

The Wolverines will now enter a much-needed bye week in hopes of getting healthy and correcting some mistakes.

Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Michigan's win.

Top 10 Offensive Players

  1. TE Zack Marshall - 89.4 grade
  2. RB Jordan Marshall - 74.6 grade
  3. TE Max Bredeson - 73.5 grade
  4. WR Channing Goodwin - 72.5 grade
  5. RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 71.4 grade
  6. TE Jalen Hoffman - 66.9 grade
  7. LT Blake Frazier - 66.3 grade
  8. WR Kendrick Bell - 65.5 grade
  9. RT Andrew Sprague - 65.3 grade
  10. LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 65.1 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

  1. WR Jamar Browder - 39.5 grade
  2. WR Semaj Morgan - 43.6 grade
  3. WR Donaven McCulley - 45.7 grade
  4. TE Deakon Tonielli - 56.6 grade
  5. WR Andrew Marsh - 59.7 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

  1. FS Mason Curtis - 90.7 grade
  2. DT Rayshaun Benny - 84.1 grade
  3. LB Chase Taylor - 83.5 grade
  4. Edge Derrick Moore - 73.2 grade
  5. LB Ernest Hausmann - 71.5 grade
  6. LB Troy Bowles - 69.5 grade
  7. Edge Dominic Nichols - 69.0 grade
  8. Edge TJ Guy - 67.2 grade
  9. FS Jaden Mangham - 66.7 grade
  10. FS Brandyn Hillman - 66.1 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

  1. DT Trey Pierce - 43.8 grade
  2. Edge Cameron Brandt - 55.8 grade
  3. CB Jayden Sanders - 58.7 grade
  4. CB Caleb Anderson - 58.8 grade
  5. DT Tre Williams - 60.3 grade

Snap Counts To Know

  • Semaj Morgan had the sixth-most snaps of any WR on Saturday with 10. Was behind Andrew Marsh, Donaven McCulley, Channing Goodwin, Jamar Browder, and Kendrick Bell.
  • Freshman Jamar Browder drew 18 snaps
  • TE Zack Marshall had the most snaps of any tight end -- not named Max Bredeson -- with 28
  • RB Bryson Kuzdzal (7) and Jasper Parker (4) were in relief of Jordan Marshall
  • Freshman LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng saw his first playing time of the season with 25 snaps
  • Troy Bowles played a season high 43 snaps at LB
  • Mason Curtis graded out as the top defensive player and played a season-high 57 snaps
  • CB Caleb Anderson is starting to play a little more and saw a season-high 15 snaps

