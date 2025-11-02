How Michigan's win over Purdue affected AP Top 25 ranking heading into Week 11
The Wolverines took down Purdue, 21-16 an ugly game on Saturday night. It was far from perfect, but Michigan did what it needed to do to keep on stacking wins. The Wolverines have now won three in a row and will enter their second bye week.
Injuries have been mounting and Michigan has to fix some issues that have plagued it. Getting the passing attack to hum better with be a major key, along with fixing special team woes.
Following Michigan's Week 10 win over Purdue, the Wolverines stayed pat in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Michigan will enter its bye week ranked No. 21.
Top 25 poll
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Texas
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Miami
- Missouri
- USC
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Cincinnati
Week 10 recap for Michigan
With Justice Haynes sidelined, the Wolverines relied on Jordan Marshall once again. It was a career game for the redshirt freshman. Marshall ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 25 yards on one catch. Marshall continues to show why he's capable of being the lead back, and once Haynes comes back from injury -- this one-two punch just keeps getting better.
But there wasn't a whole lot of good outside of Marshall. Underwood completed 59% of his passes for 145 yards. He was inconsistent once again, missing guys both high and short. Both Jamar Browder and Semaj Morgan dropped a pass that would've added to Underwood's totals, but that's been a common theme for Michigan.
The Wolverines' defense did enough, but they weren't perfect, either. Michigan was down Rod Moore, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan going into the night and then lost Jaishawn Barham on the first play of the game. The Wolverines had to play some younger guys like Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng at LB, but both of them appeared to play well enough.