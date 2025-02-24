Michigan continues recruiting momentum by making top five for another elite talent
Markel Dabney, a 2026 athlete, recently released his top 5 schools, which include Penn State, SMU, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Michigan. A composite 3-star talent, Dabney is considered a versatile prospect who is projected to play linebacker at the next level. However, his ability to contribute in multiple roles could make him a unique player for any program.
At this point, Dabney has kept his recruitment open and has not expressed a clear favorite. He seems to be evaluating all of his options carefully, looking for a program where he can develop his skills and showcase his versatility. Given his athleticism and potential, Dabney could play various positions and could be a key asset for whichever team he chooses.
Dabney’s blend of size, speed, and ability to play in different roles has generated significant interest from multiple programs. Michigan’s inclusion in his top 5 shows that they are in the mix, and they may be able to offer the right fit to help him reach his full potential. His recruitment will be one to watch, as Dabney has the tools to develop into a high-impact player at the next level. With his recruitment still open, schools will continue to make their pitch to bring him on board, knowing that Dabney could be a program-changing player in the future.
