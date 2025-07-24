Michigan's Derrick Moore on Ohio State's national championship: 'it's not real'
Ohio State's 2024 national championship run was undeniably impressive, but for many fans and players, it also came with a major blemish—a stunning loss to Michigan. Despite entering the rivalry game as three-touchdown favorites, the Buckeyes were physically dominated by the Wolverines for a fourth consecutive year, falling 13-10 at home in Columbus.
The upset was particularly painful given Ohio State's high-powered offense and national title aspirations. Michigan's toughness once again proved to be the difference, and the result was a crushing embarrassment for head coach Ryan Day. The loss sparked intense backlash, with many Buckeye fans calling for Day to be fired—even in the midst of a championship run.
Though winning the national championship helped ease some of the pressure, the sting of losing to Michigan still lingers. That pain was intensified when Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore claimed that Ohio State's championship "is not a real one" because they failed to beat their biggest rival.
Needless to say, Moore's comments won't be forgotten in Columbus. In fact, they're likely being plastered across the Buckeyes' training facilities as we speak.
The 2025 edition of The Game will take place in Ann Arbor this year, where Michigan looks to extend its streak to five straight wins over Day and the Buckeyes. For all Ohio State accomplished in 2024, one fact remains: until they beat Michigan, their championship legacy will always come with an asterisk.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
FOX Sports lists Michigan vs Ohio State as the greatest CFB rivalry of all-time
The latest on Michigan's recruiting battle with Tennessee for 5-star RB Savion Hiter
Buckeye nation in meltdown mode as Big Ten commissioner clears Michigan
ESPN: Big Ten's Tony Petitti says no additional NCAA punishment needed for Michigan