Michigan drops in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Michigan Wolverines fell one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Chris Breiler

Despite a convincing 34-17 win over New Mexico to open the season, the Michigan Wolverines dropped one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Tuesday. Now ranked at No. 15, Michigan is set for a top-20 showdown next weekend against No. 18 Oklahoma in Norman.

True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood looked impressive in his debut, completing 21-of-31 attempts for 251 yards and a touchdown. Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes had a standout performance, rushing for 159 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries. Veteran tight end Marlin Klein led all receivers with six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side, Michigan forced three turnovers and limited the Lobos to just 267 total yards. Although the Wolverines gave up 17 points, much of New Mexico's success offensively came through trick plays and fortunate bounces. While there's room for improvement—especially with a much tougher road test ahead in Oklahoma—there were enough positives to suggest that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will make the necessary adjustments heading into Week 2.

Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Clemson
  9. Notre Dame
  10. South Carolina
  11. Illinois
  12. Arizona State
  13. Florida
  14. Florida State
  15. Michigan
  16. Iowa State
  17. SMU
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Alabama
  22. Tennessee
  23. Indiana
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Utah

