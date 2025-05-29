Michigan EDGE rusher continues to pile up preseason accolades and rise up NFL Draft boards
It is the season of preseason award watch lists. Recently Michigan senior EDGE rusher Derrick Moore has made the preseason watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Moore has seen his NFL Draft stock rise before the season has even begun. He is poised for a breakout season and looks to be in peak physical condition heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
IMPACT is an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The award looks for the most well-rounded defensive player in college football and is named after legendary hard-hitting safety Ronnie Lott. The award started in 2004. has had many notable winners to include J.J. Watt, and Michigan players Jabrill Peppers, Aidan Hutchinson, and Junior Colson. Last year's winner, Travis Hunter, was also the Heisman Winner and the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Moore had 23 tackles, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery last year. His play is expected to increase significantly this year, and his stat line will likely be more impressive as well. Moore is, by all accounts, an excellent student, a leader in his community, and a leader on the field. All of these attributes make him a serious contender for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. If his Wolverines exceed expectations on the field, it will put even more shine on Moore and increase the likelihood of him being a serious competitor for this award and a host of other collegiate defensive awards.
Moore has also seen his NFL Draft stock rise in the preseason. Most sites and analysts have him positioned to come off the board early in the second round. The highest I have seen is 37th via Pro Football Focus (PFF). If Moore can increase his leadership and stats next season, there is no doubt he could play his way into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball climbs latest 2025-26 rankings after securing commitment from Yaxel Lendeborg
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood makes history after EA releases cover of College Football 26 video game
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson