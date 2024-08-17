Michigan fans not confident Big House 'stripe-out' will work
On Friday, social media accounts for the Michigan Football program officially announced the first-ever "stripe-out" at the Big House. In order to try and simplify things, Michigan put out a guide indicating what color to wear depending on what section you're sitting in. Even sections wear BLUE, odd sections wear MAIZE, and the student section will also wear MAIZE.
Seems simple enough, right? After all, we've seen other stadiums execute stripe-outs with incredible results, including Tennessee, Penn State, and BYU. Hell, even the folks in East Lansing managed to pull it off.
Although "Maize-out" efforts have been pretty successful in previous years, Michigan fans don't seem too confident that 110,000 folks can pull off what would be an incredible visual experience on Sep. 21 against USC.
As for the game itself, USC will be making the trip to Ann Arbor for the first time since 1958. The Wolverines and the Trojans have met 10 times since 1948, with USC holding a 6-4 advantage over Michigan. In fact, USC has won six of the last seven meetings dating back to 1970, which each of those meetings occurring in the Rose Bowl. But heading into 2024, it's Michigan who is the current favorite for the Week 4 meeting on Sep. 21 - with ESPN giving the Wolverines a 65.7% chance to win the game.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Oddsmakers update Michigan's chances to make College Football Playoff
Back on offense, WR Amorion Walker says playing defense 'was substantial' to his game
Former U-M coach Jim Harbaugh gives a compelling response on J.J. McCarthy's season-ending injury