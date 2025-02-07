Michigan fans rejoice as Ohio State's Ryan Day gets contract extension
In an unexpected turn of events, Michigan and Ohio State fans found common ground on Thursday as news broke that Ohio State's head coach, Ryan Day, had received a contract extension. Day, fresh off a national championship victory over Notre Dame, will now remain with the Buckeyes through the 2031 season. His new deal reportedly guarantees $12.5 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
However, the extension is a bit of a surprising move, considering the turbulent season Day endured in 2024. Just two months ago, following a crushing 13-10 defeat to Michigan on November 30th, a sizable portion of Ohio State’s fanbase was calling for Day to be fired. Although his overall record is impressive, many within the Buckeye fanbase felt that Day's inability to win 'The Game' should cost him his job. Yet, despite the growing chorus of those calling for his job, the national championship win seemed to ease most of the tension. The joy of a championship is, after all, a powerful antidote to the bitterness of rivalry losses.
For Michigan fans, Day’s contract extension is a cause for celebration. After nearly two decades of frustration and heartbreak at the hands of Ohio State, the Wolverines have turned the tide during Day’s tenure. Michigan’s recent dominance over the Buckeyes, including four consecutive victories, has breathed new life into the rivalry and offered fans hope for continued success. With Day locked in as head coach for the long term, many expect Michigan’s advantage over Ohio State to persist, given that Day’s inability to beat the Wolverines has become one of the defining aspects of his career.
In the end, while Buckeye fans may celebrate the extension due to their national championship victory, many Michigan fans also view the extension as a win for the Wolverines. Ryan Day’s tenure at Ohio State may continue, but his struggles against Michigan (now 1-4 in his career) provide plenty of reasons for the maize and blue faithful to smile as well.
