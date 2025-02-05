Recruiting: Michigan Football extends new offer to elite, four-star quarterback
After struggling mightily at the quarterback position in 2024, Michigan Football is bound and determined to have elite talent at the position for the foreseeable future.
The Wolverines have five-star Bryce Underwood for the next three to four years, but already have their sights set on talented, future gunslingers in the high school ranks as well. One such target is four-star Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy quarterback Peyton Houston, who drew an offer from Michigan on Wednesday.
According to Rivals, Houston is considered the No. 8 overall prospect, No. 2 quarterback and No. 2 player from the state of Lousiana in the 2027 recruiting class. He holds offers from nearly 30 FBS programs, with major programs Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee all in the mix, among others.
While running the football will remain foundational to Michigan's offense going forward, head coach Sherrone Moore and newly-hired offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey want to bring a more dynamic and explosive passing attack to Ann Arbor in the coming years. That shift in approach could lead to more recruiting success at the quarterback and wide receiver positions for the Wolverines in the coming years.
With Underwood, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, already in the fold, Michigan is in the hunt for several quarterback prospects in the next two recruiting cycles, including 2026 QBs Ryder Lyons, Brady Smigiel and Matt Ponatoski; as well as 2027 signal-callers Houston and Trae Taylor.
