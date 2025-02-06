Wolverine Digest

REPORT: Michigan's Bryce Underwood was highest-paid prospect in 2025 class

The Wolverines and their financial backers went all-in to land the No. 1 prospect in the nation...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood participates in a t-shirt toss during a time out in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Center.
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood participates in a t-shirt toss during a time out in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Center. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
There's no doubt about it, Michigan Football's approach to high school recruiting has changed dramatically under head coach Sherrone Moore.

According to a report from On3's Pete Nakos, five-star quarterback signee Bryce Underwood was the highest-paid prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

That should come at no surprise, given the fact that Underwood was the No. 1-rated player in the class, and it's been reported that billionaire Larry Ellison had a hand in helping the Wolverines land the five-star QB. Still, it's a vast departure from the way the Wolverines handled NIL deals for high school recruits under previous head coach Jim Harbaugh.

During On3's live coverage of the late signing period on Feb. 3, national recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong discussed the changes that Michigan has made in it's recruiting approach.

"Sherrone Moore hired Sean Magee to come in and be his general manager," Wiltfong said. "And the Wolverines, as the season continued, really started to change the way they were going to recruit and attack NIL to be a major player. Obviously, there were also some people outside of the program that greatly impacted Bryce Underwood and his decision to flip.

"...some heavy hitters, some billionaires [came] in, and show[ed] Bryce Underwood the type of earnings he could have if he stayed home and played quarterback at the University of Michigan.”

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, left, and quarterback signee Bryce Underwood take selfies with fans at halftime of the basketball game between Michigan and Iowa at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Michigan's efforts to flip Underwood ramped up, several reports came out suggesting the offer that the Wolverines' financial backers had put together ranged from $5 million to $10.5 million.

NIL played a major role in Michigan landing the current No. 6-ranked recruiting class in this past cycle, beyond just Underwood. The Wolverines were competitive in offers to defensive lineman Nate Marshall and offensive lineman Ty Haywood, among others.

“I think the root of is, they are not going to lose on the NIL front anymore,” Wiltfong said. “They are going to have a loaded gun when they go into these blue-chip battles. Now Bryce Underwood almost doesn’t count — that was a another level of recruitment there. But a Nate Marshall, flipping him from Auburn down the stretch, getting Ty Haywood in the fold at the end of the cycle. And then when you flip Shamari Earls and Jordan Young. These are the type of recruitments that we haven’t seen Michigan win.”

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore fires up the crowd in overtime of the basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Crisler Center. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

