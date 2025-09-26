Michigan fans taking credit on social media for Trojans-Wolverines sellout on Oct. 11
Michigan football is on a bye this week and will be back in the Big House on Oct. 4 when the No. 19 Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers. After that, Michigan has a showdown at No. 21 USC on Oct. 11 at LA Memorial Coliseum.
While USC's program is filled with plenty of rich history, the Trojans don't always fill all of the seats at the coliseum during its home games, with the latest example in its last game against Michigan State, where the Trojans put 67,614 in the stands against the Spartans of a stadium that holds 77,500.
On Thursday, the official USC football account on X (formerly Twitter) announced that the Michigan-USC game on Oct. 11 is sold out, marking the fourth home sellout for USC since 2024.
With that being said, it's well-known that the University of Michigan has a large alumni base in the state of California, and it has left many wondering what percentage of those tickets purchased by fans are ones who root for the Maize and Blue.
While no immediate data is available to determine how many Michigan fans will be in the stadium rooting on Sherrone Moore's team, there are plenty on social media who are predicting there will be a healthy showing of Wolverines supporters in the stadium.
Clearly, many Michigan fans believe Wolverine nation will take over Southern California and overwhelm the home team's fans in numbers.
For those looking to get to that game, even though it is sold out, tickets can still be purchased on the secondary market.