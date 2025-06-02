Michigan Football: 2 freshmen offensive weapons who can make a big impact in 2025
To say that Michigan's passing game underperformed in 2024 would be a drastic understatement. The Wolverines cycled through three different starting quarterbacks last year in an effort to jumpstart the offense, but none of those changes worked. The end result was a passing offense that finished the year ranked No. 130 in the nation. In fact, Michigan's passing attack was so bad in 2024 that the only three teams who were worse nationally were the service academies - Navy, Air Force, and Army.
That lack of production is a significant reason why head coach Sherrone Moore made substantial upgrades to the offense during the offseason.
The first major upgrade came at the quarterback position. Not only did Moore lead the multi-million dollar effort to flip five-star Bryce Underwood from LSU, but he also brought in veteran transfer Mikey Keene out of Fresno State. Unlike last year where the Wolverines had a collection of unknown and unproven options at QB, this year's quarterback room features an elite five-star recruit and a QB with over 8,000 passing yards in his collegiate career.
The next major upgrade came when Moore made a change at offensive coordinator, bringing in veteran OC Chip Lindsey from North Carolina. Lindsey brings 27 years of collegiate coaching experience and a proven track record of success to the Michigan offense. In 2024, Lindsey's Tar Heel offense averaged 32.3 points and 423.4 yards per game. The year prior, his offense averaged 491.2 yards and 34.5 points per game.
While upgrades at quarterback and offensive coordinator were much needed, Moore also knew that the Wolverines needed wide receivers. Looking for a veteran presence to add to the receiver room, Moore brought in graduate transfer Donaven McCulley. The 6-5, 200-pound wideout appeared in 34 games with 15 starts during his four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers.
Beyond McCulley, Moore also secured a couple of wide receivers on the recruiting trail who could end up making a big impact this fall: Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder. The freshmen duo made some noise during spring ball, leading wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy to suggest both could make a big impact in 2025.
“I do (envision them having a big role this season),” Bellamy said during spring practice. “Their heads are spinning a little bit, and rightfully so, because they should still be in high school, but you can see it. You can see the talent. It’s just a matter of us continuing to develop the guys. With their trajectory, those guys are on track to do some good things for us this season.”
Marsh was one of the top recruits to come out of the state of Texas, accumulating over 3,500 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns during his high school career. His production and talent led to a four-star ranking from 247Sports composite, along with being ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver prospect in the nation. At 6-0, 175 pounds, Marsh fits that Ronnie Bell/Roman Wilson build that Michigan has found so much success with over the last several years.
Browder wasn't rated as high as Marsh as a recruit, but the upside is undeniable. At 6-5, 208 pounds, Browder is the type of big-body receiver that reminds you of guys like Braylon Edwards and Nico Collins. During his senior year at Santaluces Community High School, Browder hauled in 50 receptions for 1,137 yards and 12 touchdowns. While his numbers were solid, his playmaking ability leads you to believe that he's far better than his 3-star ranking would suggest.
With both Marsh and Browder making a name for themselves during the spring, there's a solid chance we could see both guys making big contributions to the offense this fall. And with Michigan desperately searching for more production from the passing attack, both guys will certainly get an opportunity to make their case when camp kicks off in two months.
