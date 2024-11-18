The most popular destinations for every Michigan football player in the 2025 NFL Draft
Michigan football figures to have up to four first-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft this April. All four being juniors -- which further speaks to the talent level in Ann Arbor despite the 5-5 record. The Wolverines have two players who are likely top 10 picks, CB Will Johnson and DT Mason Graham. Both TE Colston Loveland and DT Kenneth Grant are likely mid-to-late first-round selections, as well.
Pro Football Focus put together a list of the most selected players to each NFL team using their NFL Draft Simulator. Anyone can use the simulator so these aren't necessarily expert predictions, but it's interesting to see how many Michigan players are predicted to land with the different NFL teams in the first round.
As you will see, several NFL fanbases hope Wolverines will fall to them in the first-round so they can land with them.
Arizona Cardinals
Kenneth Grant (19.6% picked)
Cincinnati Bengals
Kenneth Grant (16.5% picked)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Johnson (48.8% picked)
Los Angeles Chargers
Colston Loveland (28.5% picked)
New Orleans Saints
Mason Graham (24.6% picked)
New York Jets
Mason Graham (38.8% picked)
Seattle Seahawks
Colston Loveland (12.1% picked)
