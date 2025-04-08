Michigan Football 2025: One reason they'll win it all, one reason they won't
With spring ball officially underway, fans are eager to get their first look at the Wolverines when they take the field in the Big House on April 19th. The annual spring game doesn't provide many answers, but it does give some insight into who the top performers are at this point, what positions they're working at, and how the lineup is taking shape.
But even with the unknowns, there is plenty of reason for optimism in Ann Arbor when it comes to the football program. Given the struggles we saw play out in 2024, it appears as though the Wolverines are primed for a rebound season in 2025. The only question at this point is how far they can go.
With that, our staff shared why they think the Wolverines can win it all this season, along with a reason why the Wolverines may come up short.
Chris Breiler
One reason they'll win it all: Michigan addressed it's biggest issues from 2024
Despite an impressive performance to finish the season, Michigan spent much of 2024 struggling mightily on the offensive side of the ball. Issues with the passing attack and a lack of creativity with the play calling forced Michigan to become one-dimensional and rely almost exclusively on the rushing attack. Determined not to have the same issues in 2025, head coach Sherrone Moore made critical improvements.
At QB, Michigan landed five-star Bryce Underwood and brought in veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal. At WR, Michigan brought in two big-body targets in freshman Jamar Browder and veteran Indiana transfer Donovan McCulley (both 6-5). And in an effort to improve the offense overall, Moore brought in veteran OC Chip Lindsey from North Carolina.
Given all of those improvements, it's hard to see any scenario where the Michigan offense doesn't make a significant improvement in 2025. Pair that with a defense that should once again be one of the best in the country, and there's plenty of reasons to believe that the Wolverines can bring home another championship.
One reason they won't: Lack of experience
It's hard to find a weakness on this team at this point. Given the fact that head coach Sherrone Moore addressed all of the biggest issues from 2024, Michigan looks like a team that is fully capable of winning a championship in 2025. But if there's one thing that could ultimately prove to be a stumbling block for this program, it's likely going to be lack of experience. Michigan is replacing four projected first round draft picks, and three of those are on the defensive side of the ball. That's not necessarily easy to replace in one season.
Whether at QB, WR, OL, DL, and even in the secondary, there are plenty of young and relatively unproven guys who are going to be asked to play a very big role in 2025. Although the squad is extremely talented, there will likely be some growing pains that cost the Wolverines in the CFP.
Trent Knoop
One reason they'll win it all: The return of veterans and the arm of Bryce Underwood.
Yeah, that's two, but you can't understate the return of guys like Rayshaun Benny, Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, and Rod Moore who all could've left after the 2024 season, but came back for one last season in Ann Arbor. Michigan added some young talent, plus some elite transfer talent, to go along with the veterans.
And what was Michigan missing last year? A passing attack. By all accounts, Underwood is living up to the generational talent he was tabbed at being. Coaches and players are gushing over what Underwood can do. He will have to beat out Jadyn Davis and Mikey Keene -- if he ever comes back to practice -- but with all the early reps he has with the starters this spring, he's likely to start. As long as Underwood can beat teams through the air, Michigan's offense is going to be really good with two solid backs: Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes.
One reason they won't: Bryce Underwood is a freshman
While I think Michigan should make the College Football Playoff this season thanks to an influx of talent and an easier schedule this season, the chance of the Wolverines winning the whole thing in Year 1 of Underwood is slim. Underwood very well could end up being the best quarterback Michigan has ever had, but he's still a freshman and is bound to make some freshman mistakes. The Wolverines' offense should be much more prolific, and the Michigan defense should be really good. But will Underwood be able to do what veteran J.J. McCarthy accomplished in his third year at Michigan? I guess we will see.
Jerred Johnson
One reason they'll win it all: Elite defensive play
Michigan's defense is loaded with talent and veterans. That is a recipe for an elite unit that will be able to keep Michigan in any game next year. The interior line with transfers Tre Williams, Damon Payne and Rayshaun Benny will be among the best in the Big Ten. Linebacker will be among the top in the league as well. Seniors Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham are NFL caliber players who have experience and football intellect to affect any offensive gameplan. DC Wink Martindale has talked openly about moving Barham around from linebacker to EDGE. With his size, speed, and athleticism Barham will be a matchup nightmare all season.
With an elite defense, the offense does not have to do much to contribute toward wins. Run the ball, secure the ball, and try to be as balanced as possible. Underwood behind center exponentially increases Michigan's pass game from what they exhibited last year. If the offense can score 21+ points, the defense will do its part and that could result in Michigan being a National Championship caliber team.
One reason they won't: Implementing a new offense with a freshman QB
I'm assuming that Underwood is the man from day one with this assessment. Reports from the program are transfer quarterback Mikey Keene has an injury that has not allowed him to practice and could sideline him for a significant amount of time. Keene was the only true threat to Underwood's ascension to QB1, in my mind. Giving the reins of your offense to a freshman is always a huge risk. Couple that with the implementation of a new offensive identity and growing pains are to be expected. However, Bryce was an early enrollee so that will accelerate his growth and understanding of the playbook.
Michigan's offense will improve throughout the season, I have no doubts about that. Winning a National Championship with a true freshman quarterback is a tall task. Giving that task to a generational talent like Underwood mitigates some of the risk, but in the end, he's a soon-to-be 18-year-old kid under a microscope and that might be too much to overcome this year.
