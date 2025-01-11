Michigan Football signee was a 'top performer' at Navy All-American Bowl
The Navy All-American Bowl is in the books after the West took down the East in a low-scoring affair, 13-7. There were elite 2025 and 2026 recruits playing in the game and a few Michigan signees were in San Antonio for the game. Five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola and four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall were both on the same team -- the winning team.
On3 ranked its top performers from the game and Marshall was highlighted as the fifth-best player in the game. Here's a snippet of what On3 had to say about his performance:
".......The great showing in Saturday’s game builds on a good week of practice for the Michigan signee. After seeing Marshall up close all week, we view him as more of an EDGE prospect than as a defensive lineman. Regardless, the Wolverine fans should be excited about the addition to the Maize and Blue."
Early on, Marshall was in the backfield right away and had a TFL. He showed athleticism and power which could result in early playing time for Michigan with Josaiah Stewart off to the NFL. Marshall had a fantastic fourth quarter in which he had a QB hurry and the very next play, sacked the East's quarterback.
The Oak Park (IL) Fenwick product is ranked as the 55th-best player by the Composite. He is the No. 8 defensive lineman and the No. 3 player out of Illinois.
