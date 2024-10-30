Michigan football '25 commit Carter Smith is putting up massive stats during senior year
Currently, all of the talk centered around Michigan football recruiting revolves around five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and the hopes of landing the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class. NIL continues to be the talking point and more and more reports are coming out about the Wolverines offering Underwood a massive number to flip from LSU and stay in Michigan to play for the home-state Wolverines.
But Michigan also has a committed quarterback in its 2025 class that some have seemingly forgotten about. That would be four-star dual-threat Carter Smith. The 6-foot-3, Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot prospect has been committed to the maize and blue since November 13, 2023.
And he only continues to impress during his final year of high school football. Carter has put up 1,091 passing yards, 484 yards on the ground, and 22 total touchdowns so far.
Here's how Smith ranks on the different recruiting services:
247Sports: (three-star) Not ranked in top 247, No. 20 QB, and No. 38 in Florida
On3 Sports: (four-star), No. 196 overall, No. 15 QB, and No. 31 in Florida
Rivals: (four-star), No. 95 overall, No. 4 dual-threat QB, and No. 23 in Florida
ESPN: (four-star), No. 155 overall, No. 3 dual-threat QB, and No. 20 in Florida
