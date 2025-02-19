Michigan Football: 4-star safety locks in visit with Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines are set to receive a visit from four-star safety, Jordan Deck. The 6-2, 180 pound prospect out of Texas recently announced five visits he plans to take in the coming weeks, including UCLA (May 16), Michigan (May 30), Penn State (June 6), Ole Miss (June 13), and Baylor (June 20).
On3's recruiting site currently ranks Deck as the No. 23 safety in the country for the 2026 class. And while Oklahoma isn't listed on his latest group of visits, the Sooners currently have a wide lead in his recruitment according to On3 with a prediction of 79.9 percent.
As of this writing, the Wolverines currently have just two commitments in the 2026 class: 3-star CB Brody Jennings, and 3-star WR Jaylen Pile.
The good news is that Michigan has proven the ability to be highly competitive on the recruiting trail, particularly when they view someone as a high priority. That was never more evident than the recruitment of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood, who flipped from LSU to Michigan after a reported NIL offer of over $10 million. The Wolverines also landed a pair of 5-star offensive lineman in Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, along with 5-star edge rusher Nate Marshall. Michigan's 2025 recruiting class finished ranked No. 6 in the country, proving that that head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have every intention of continuing Michigan's track record of success.
With all of the incredible resources Michigan has to offer, along with an NIL program that is capable of competing with anyone in the country, the Wolverines are primed for another impressive recruiting class in 2026.
