Michigan Football: 7 Wolverines earn All-Big Ten defensive honors
On Tuesday, the Michigan Football program announced that seven Wolverines had earned spots on the All-Big Ten defensive teams. Those individuals include:
- Derek Moore, DL: Honorable Mention, Coaches
- Will Johnson, DB: Honorable Mention, Coaches - 2nd Team, Media
- Kenneth Grant, DL: 2nd Team Coaches, 2nd Team Media
- Mason Graham, DL: 1st Team Coaches, 1st Team Media
- Josaiah Stewart, DL: 2nd Team Coaches, 2nd Team Media
- Ernest Hausmann, LB: Honorable Mention Coaches, Media
- Zeke Berry, DB: Honorable Mention Coaches
The Michigan Wolverines finished the regular season with a record of 7-5, culminating in a massive upset win over Ohio State as a three-touchdown underdog. Michigan now awaits its bowl game fate, with recent projections pointing to the Music City Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and Las Vegas Bowl.
