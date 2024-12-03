Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: 7 Wolverines earn All-Big Ten defensive honors

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday, the Michigan Football program announced that seven Wolverines had earned spots on the All-Big Ten defensive teams. Those individuals include:

  • Derek Moore, DL: Honorable Mention, Coaches
  • Will Johnson, DB: Honorable Mention, Coaches - 2nd Team, Media
  • Kenneth Grant, DL: 2nd Team Coaches, 2nd Team Media
  • Mason Graham, DL: 1st Team Coaches, 1st Team Media
  • Josaiah Stewart, DL: 2nd Team Coaches, 2nd Team Media
  • Ernest Hausmann, LB: Honorable Mention Coaches, Media
  • Zeke Berry, DB: Honorable Mention Coaches

The Michigan Wolverines finished the regular season with a record of 7-5, culminating in a massive upset win over Ohio State as a three-touchdown underdog. Michigan now awaits its bowl game fate, with recent projections pointing to the Music City Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and Las Vegas Bowl.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football