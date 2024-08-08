Michigan Football adds an incredible new addition to the Big House
We are just 23 days away from Michigan's season opener against Fresno State in the Big House, and crews are hard at work getting the Big House ready for the primetime matchup. In addition to some construction occurring with walkways entering the stadium, Michigan is also adding a massive banner to the videoboard celebrating the 2023 National Championship season.
There's no doubt that Michigan fans are going to love the new addition to the stadium, particularly since it's celebrating what is widely regarded as the greatest season in Michigan Football hisotry.
From MGoBlue.com:
"The 2023 season is the greatest modern-era season in University of Michigan Football history, and in the conversation for the greatest in 144 years of program history. The Wolverines became the fourth team in modern history to achieve a 15-0 record, capturing the program's first national title since 1997 and first outright championship since 1948. It was the 12th national championship in program history.
"The Wolverines won a third consecutive Big Ten title, the 45th in program history, and posted rivalry wins against Ohio State and Michigan State along the way. U-M was the first national championship squad since the 2001 Miami Hurricanes to lead at halftime in every one of its games. Allowing 10.4 points per game, the fewest across college football in more than a decade, U-M became the first FBS team to hold 15 different opponents under 25 points in a single season since 1903 Minnesota."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ohio State fans begging the NCAA, NFL to do what Ryan Day couldn't: Defeat Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football: Alex Orji leading the way in fall camp
Jim Harbaugh's attorney rips the NCAA to shreds after NCAA punishment against former Wolverines' HC