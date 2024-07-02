Michigan Football: Alex Orji's Leadership On Full Display At Detroit Camp
Alex Orji headlined an incredible youth football camp over the weekend at the SAY Detroit Play Center, and his leadership qualities were on full display. The event, which was put together by the Child's Play Foundation, hosted hundreds of Detroit-area kids who were eager to hear from - and learn from - the presumed starting quarterback at the University of Michigan.
I was fortunate enough to witness some of the behind the scenes aspects of the camp, including the morning meeting where QB coach Donovan Dooley spent time working through his plan for the afternoon. Orji was heavily involved in that meeting, suggesting various drills for the young quarterbacks the execute throughout the day. Following the meeting, Orji made his way to the gym where hundreds of young athletes were waiting, and the kids couldn't have been more excited to meet him.
Before heading out to the football field, Orji spent time in the gym going through various offensive formations and explaining to the campers how to read a defense. Not only was he a phenomenal teacher of the game itself, but he also talked passionately about what it takes to be a quarterback at the highest level. Orji discussed how confidence is key, the importance of believing in yourself (even when you make mistakes), and having the ability to communicate in a way that gains the trust and confidence of those around you. Put simply, he spoke like a true leader of men.
After the whiteboard session in the gym, the young campers made their way to the football field where, once again, Orji excelled as a leader. He broke the kids up into various groups, walked through all of the drills and was crystal clear in what he wanted to see. If one of the kids was on point in the drill, Orji was the first to compliment their technique. If someone was struggling with a rep, he was the first to coach them up in a way that really seemed to resonate with the group.
Overall, it was one of the first opportunities I had to see Orji in his element, and it quickly became obvious why most view him as the favorite to be QB1 at Michigan this fall. The guy is extremely polished in both his technique and the way he asserts himself as a leader, and he's an extremely effective communicator. Michigan has developed a habit over the last several years of producing guys who seem wise beyond their years, and Orji certainly fits that mold.
Ultimately, an impressive performance at a youth camp over the summer won't be the determining factor for Orji's success this fall. Even as the presumptive starter heading into fall camp, he'll need to continue to go out and win the job every single time he steps on the field - including fall Saturdays. The recent success of the football program has created extremely high expectations in Ann Arbor (particularly for the QB position), and the good news is that Orji seems more than ready to be the guy who leads the way.
You can view a full video recap of the event below:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Mason Graham, Michigan Football D-Line Continues To Get Snubbed In Projections
Michigan Football's Defensive Coordinator Sets The Record Straight
Michigan's Colston Loveland Describes Thought Process After Harbaugh's Departure