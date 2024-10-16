Michigan Football: Another Wolverine defender viewed as a potential first round NFL Draft pick
The Michigan Wolverines set a new program record with 13 players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although it seems unlikely that Michigan will break that record in 2025, the Wolverines certainly have a shot at making a lot of noise in the first round. In fact, a CBS Sports mock draft has four Wolverines going in the first round.
Here's a quick look:
1. Mason Graham: Round 1, Pick 5 (Cleveland)
"Graham is a three-down defensive tackle with very few weaknesses on tape. That's a rarity for only a true junior. He can win with quicks, power and technique from any alignment on the interior. That's only going to keep the Browns' ferocious defensive line a strength for years to come."
2. Will Johnson: Round 1, Pick 6 (Los Angeles Rams)
"While the Rams rebuilt their defensive line the past couple drafts, their secondary remains a sore spot. Johnson changes that overnight. He's extremely physical on the outside and has the kind of versatility to play any scheme."
3. Kenneth Grant: Round 1, Pick 18 (New Orleans)
"Grant has always had top-10 tools, but now his tape is finally starting to match. He's got nose tackle size at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds with 3-tech quickness. The Saints love loading up with depth in the trenches, and Grant could fend for a starting spot quickly."
4. Colston Loveland: Round 1, Pick 32 (Kansas City)
"After postulating for years about the Chiefs getting Travis Kelce's replacement, it feels like it's actually time to take that seriously. Loveland is the kind of tight end who can be featured in-line or split wide. He's a fluid athlete with a big catch radius."
While four first round selections would certainly be impressive, is it possible that we could see Michigan send five guys in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Six weeks into the 2024 season, senior edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is starting to be discussed as a guy who could also be taken early in the draft.
Stewart has been one of the most productive defenders for the Wolverines through the first six weeks of the season, leading the team in sacks with 5.0 and tackles for loss with 8.5. In addition to his production, Stewart has also established himself as one of the top leaders on this roster - which is why head coach Sherrone Moore elevated him to team captain during the bye week.
Here's what Moore had to say about his senior edge rusher:
“We took the captains to one more. We added Josaiah Stewart as a captain. A guy that we think that, one, is a senior that has really done everything the right way. He plays as good as anybody in the country, but does it all with extreme energy. He’s just such a leader and such a voice, and I want him to use it.”
“He was pretty surprised, kind of shocked but super happy and excited for the opportunity to be a voice on the team. And he deserves it.”
At 4-2 on the season, the Wolverines will need every bit of what the defense can offer in the back half of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive. Given his production through six weeks, along with the fact that he's now a team captain, there's no doubt that Stewart will play a massive role in making sure that happens. In doing so, he might also solidify himself as a first round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.
