Michigan football bowl projections heading into ‘The Game’

As Michigan enters rivalry week on a five-game streak, its bowl fate hinges on the outcome of ‘The Game.’

Justice Steiner

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) reacts after tackle for a loss during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) reacts after tackle for a loss during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines have one final test in the 2025 campaign, the rivalry showdown with No. 1 Ohio State.

With only one game remaining, it is becoming increasingly clear the Wolverines' fate for the postseason. UofM is on a five-game winning streak and on the edge of a College Football Playoff (CFP) berth.

Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Playoff Outlook

There are almost too many scenarios to count in the final week of the season. Michigan is likely out of the Big Ten Championship game contention. They would obviously need a win over Ohio State, then either Indiana or Oregon to lose on Saturday, which seems unlikely.

Focusing on what the Wolverines can control, if they win Saturday, they should be a lock for the CFP. However, that may not be the case with the jumble of teams with two or three losses. But having a win over the No. 1 team in the country should be enough to get in.

Also, both of their losses came against good opponents on the road, which shouldn’t be held against them too much. 

Again… New Week, Same Bowl

Nothing has changed regarding the experts' projections of where Michigan will be playing if it falls to the Buckeyes.

ESPN and Sports Illustrated projected the Wolverines to be playing in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on New Year's Eve following week 13.

Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach (ESPN) have the Wolverines playing Vanderbilt, while Bryan Fischer (Sports Illustrated) has Texas on the other side of the ball.

