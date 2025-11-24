Joel Klatt says Michigan is closing in on a top-10 ranking after win over Maryland
Michigan put together its best performance of the season this past weekend in College Park. The Wolverines walked away with a 45-20 win, and Michigan was without several of its starters for the game. Guys like Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall, Ernest Hausmann, Evan Link, and Semaj Morgan, among others, didn't make the trip, but the Wolverines prevailed.
Bryce Underwood had his best game and former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal rushed for 100 yards and three scores. The defense allowed a few explosive plays, but Michigan sacked Malik Washington three times, and Maryland has done a great job this season of protecting its signal caller.
Following Week 13 action, Fox analyst Joel Klatt ranked his top 15. He had Michigan climb to ranks.
Klatt's top 15
On Monday, Klatt revealed his top 15, and he has Michigan ranked No. 12. He said the Wolverines are much more balanced and Klatt is impressed with how well the young talent is stepping up for Michigan.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- BYU
- Michigan
- Texas
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
Everything is on the line this weekend
Michigan will enter 'The Game' as a double-digit underdog, but if last year showed us anything -- lines don't matter. Michigan was nearly a three-touchdown dog in 2024, but the Wolverines won a stunner, 13-10 in Columbus.
The Buckeyes are playing for a perfect season, along with a Big Ten Championship Game berth, while Michigan needs this win to get into the College Football Playoff. 'The Game' is already the greatest rivalry in football, and with more stakes on the line -- it only gets better.
The Wolverines are expected to get a few playmakers back this weekend with Jordan Marshall and Ernest Hausmann. But also expect the Buckeyes to get their prolific playmakers back. Neither Carnell Tate or Jeremiah Smith played against Rutgers, but we should be shocked not to see them suit up on Saturday.
