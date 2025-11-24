Despite double-digit odds for Ohio State, confidence in Michigan is rising
The time has come, it's 'The Game' week. Michigan vs. Ohio State, the greatest rivalry in all of sports. The Buckeyes are coming into Ann Arbor with an 11-0 record, and Michigan comes into the game with a 9-2 record -- with plenty on the line.
After a dominant win over Maryland, the Wolverines have now played their way into a potential College Football Playoff berth. But Michigan has to win this weekend. If the Wolverines get the job done, they will have the best win in all of football, and there is no way the CFP committee could leave the Maize and Blue out of the picture.
Heading into 'The Game', Ohio State is a double-digit favorite. But if we didn't learn anything from last year, when Michigan beat the Buckeyes 13-10, nobody really knows anything when it comes to this ball game. The Buckeyes, on paper, are the better team, but Sherrone Moore and Michigan has plenty on the line.
As of Monday, the current line on DraftKings has Ohio State favored by 10.5 points. While that's still a double-digit line, there has been some money going on Michigan in the past couple of days. On Sunday, on DraftKings, the Buckeyes were favored by 12.5 points over Michigan. So the line has gone down by two points since Sunday.
Last year, Ohio State was favored by 19.5 points, but Michigan went into Columbus and won a stunner, 13-10.
Currently, the over/under is set at 44.5 points.
ESPN's advanced analytics aren't giving Michigan much of a shot against Ohio State. The Wolverines have just a 21.8% chance of beating the reigning national champions. However, Michigan has found a way to win the last four meetings, and after what occurred in 2024 -- anything is possible in this game.
