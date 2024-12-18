Michigan Football: Bryce Underwood gives back with toy drive
Michigan football's future QB1 Bryce Underwood has taken little time utilizing his popularity to positively impact the community. Following in the footsteps of Blake Corum, Underwood partnered with Champions Circle and Valor Strength and Performance to host a toy drive for the local youth. Fans were able to meet the incoming phenom and take photos and interact with him throughout the event.
The toy drive included treats, festive outfits and participants writing letters to the children who will eventually benefit from the charitable event. Bryce shared the event to his 175k followers on Instagram and many of his teammates and fans of Michigan Football shared the event.
The 2024 National Champion team was lauded for using their NIL money and influence to support less fortunate members of their communities that cheered for them. JJ McCarthy established JJ for the Kids, an organization he funded with his own NIL to assist children in need. Blake Corum was renowned in the Ypsilanti community for his Turkey Drives, funded by his NIL proceeds. He also hosted a Toy Drive at Sommerset Mall last year that resulted in nearly 20,000 toys being donated to children in the Detroit area.
This endearing nature and humility made these leaders positive ambassadors for Michigan Football and showed a different aspect of the NIL movement. Bryce appears to be following in the footsteps of these Michigan Men, leveraging his incredible popularity to benefit those less fortunate.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Column: 5 transfer QBs Michigan Football should target
Michigan is a 'school to watch' for dynamic WR who entered the transfer portal
Report: Michigan to host top-ranked RB out of the transfer portal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI