Michigan Football: Bryce Underwood throws incredible 20-yard behind the back pass
As a well known quarterback commodity, nothing Bryce Underwood does should amaze us anymore. However, as uber talented individuals tend to do, the archives show us just how insanely talented this young man truly is. Winning back-to-back Mr. Football trophies and being named Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan are incredible feats in and of themselves. Finishing off a senior season with a 72% completion percentage, 2,321 yards and 30 touchdowns and being named the consensus #1 player in all of America validated the skill set Bryce possesses. But throwing a 20-yard pass BEHIND your back on an absolute rope invokes Patrick Mahomes level magic.
Click here to witness the future QB1 for Michigan football completing this ridiculous pass as if it were a mere 5 yard slant.
Clearly, Coach Moore and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey will not be encouraging Bryce to attempt passes like this in The Big House. The video, which Bryce shared to his TikTok in August of 2023, shows his flare, swag and ingenuity. These are key components for the future success of a quarterback that has been charged with leading the resurgence of a historic National Championship winning program. A swagger that has been missing in the quarterback room as the Michigan Wolverines struggled in the 2024 season. Help is clearly on the way and the young man may add some razzle dazzle to future Saturdays in The Big House.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI