Michigan Football: Mason Graham trolls Ohio State in NFL Draft announcement
Mason Graham will forever live on as a Michigan football legend.
As the All-American defensive tackle declares for the 2025 NFL Draft, he leaves Ann Arbor having never lost to rivals Michigan State or Ohio State, a two-time Big Ten champion, the 2024 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP and a national champion.
On Saturday, Graham bid farewell to Wolverines fans with an official announcement of his intent to enter the draft, and gave one last parting shot to the Buckeyes on his way out.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to succeed on-and-off the field. To my family, thank you for being my biggest supporters and for being there every step of the way.
"To Coach Harbaugh and Coach Moore, thank you for believing in me and bring me to Ann Arbor. Michigan put me in the best position to success on-and-off the field. To my teammates, coaches, the athletic and academics staff, the fans, and the University of Michigan, thank you all for the memories. They will last a lifetime and will never be forgotten.
"It has truly been an honor and a dream come true to represent the University of Michigan the past three years, winning 2 Big 10 championships, the Rose Bowl, the 2024 National Championship, and of course, slapping Ohio State around no once, not twice, but three straight years.
Now it is time to start a new journey by officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Forever #GoBlue"
