Sherrone Moore explains why Michigan Football recruited QB Chase Herbstreit
Michigan shocked much of the college football recruiting world when it flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from his commitment to LSU, but that wasn't the only QB move the Wolverines made in the 2025 recruiting class that turned heads.
Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines also made waves when they added Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, the son of ESPN college football analyst and former Ohio State Buckeye QB Kirk Herbstreit.
With Underwood already in the fold and with little fanfare regarding Michigan's interest in Herbstreit, the addition of a second quarterback in the 2025 class came as quite the surprise for Wolverine fans. It was also met with anger and criticism from a portion of Ohio State's fanbase toward the Herbstreit family.
During a press conference ahead of Michigan's upcoming matchup with No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Moore was asked how the Wolverines' recruitment of Herbstreit came about, and the role he could play in the quarterback room going forward.
"Yeah, Chase is a guy we’ve had on our (radar) for a while, and had a really good career at St. X," Moore said. "Obviously, I know Kirk pretty well, but it more had to do with Chase and his abilities and what he can do to help us as a team down the line in the future. So, just been...a relationship we’ve developed with him and feel like he’ll help us in some way on the team."
What were conversation with Kirk like, given the fact he played for Ohio State? Moore said they treated it the same as with any other recruitment.
"I mean, yeah, you always interact with the parents, so pretty much as much as I would any other parent. So there’s definitely that interaction there," Moore said.
Michigan has enjoyed a string of success against the Buckeyes that the program hasn't experienced since the late 1980s and early 90s. The Wolverines winng four consecutive games against Ohio State is difficult enough for that fanbase down south to stomach. And now, the son of perhaps the most recognizable former Buckeye is committed to the Maize and Blue as well.
