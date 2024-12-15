Michigan Football's Donovan Edwards makes decision on bowl game status
After suffering an injury that held him out of much of Michigan's regular season-finale win against Ohio State, running back Donovan Edwards has made a decision concerning his status for the Wolverines' bowl game.
In a conversation with WXYZ Detroit's Alex Crescenti, Edwards confirmed that he will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Fla. The senior's career at Michigan has come to an end.
Edwards joins defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson as Michigan upperclassmen who will not participate in the bowl.
"I've always been grateful for all the support that the Michigan fans have given me," Edwards said. ""This place will always have a special place in my heart, and I will always remember the cheers within The Big House."
Edwards reflected on the past calendar year with the Maize and Blue — winning the Rose Bowl, the National Championship, and being one of the cover athletes for the biggest video game of the year: EA Sports College Football 25.
"It's just, to me, it's been God's grace and God's blessing," Edwards said. "You know, for so many highs that I've had and, you know, the lows as well. I've just been able to process it all, you know, and just understand that it's just God allowing me to become a man and to understand a lot about life. So, just to me, it's nothing but God's work in my opinion."
Over his four year career at Michigan, Edwards ran for 2,251 yards and 19 touchdowns on 422 attempts (5.3 yards per carry). The senior tailback was also a weapon in the pass game, with 86 receptions for 797 yards and four touchdowns.
Edwards will also be remembered for his efficiency as a gadget-play quarterback, as he went a perfect 4-for-4 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns. No other player in Michigan history can match Edwards' versatile stat line in rushing, receiving and passing.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI