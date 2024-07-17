Michigan Football: Can the Wolverines steal another one from Notre Dame?
Less than two weeks ago the Michigan Wolverines flipped Notre Dame's top rated commitment in the 2025 class, Ivan Taylor. The four-star safety had committed to the Irish back in December, but that clearly didn't deter the Wolverines from pursuing him on the recruiting trail. That persistence paid off in a big way.
It sounds like Michigan has the same mindset when it comes to four-star wideout Derek Meadows. In fact, 247 Sports is reporting that Meadows may have delayed his decision in part because of the late push from Michigan.
"However, I think what can't be disputed is Michigan has become an unexpected thorn in this recruitment," wrote Sam Webb. "A big reason is that its NIL pitch hasn't taken a backseat to either team. The post national championship NIL success being experienced by the program's top tier guys has made it a player in these types of recruitments, and it has absolutely made it a player in this one."
Considered one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 class, Meadows is set to announce his decision on Saturday, July 20 - choosing between Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, and Michigan. Both On3 and 247 Sports are favoring the Irish in this one, but it's also being reported that Michigan is still making a push to land the Top 50 prospect.
Here's the scouting report from 247 Sports on the four-star prospect:
"A high-IQ safety prospect with elite NFL bloodlines and a top-flight testing profile. Measured roughly 6-foot, 170 pounds spring before junior campaign, clocking a 4.5-second effort in the 40-yard dash that day to go along with a 4.25-second short shuttle. Quick-footed with plenty of agility. Has spent most of prep career working in a two-deep system and has shown that he can get where he needs to be. Competitive at the catch point and does a nice job of turning his head to find the football. A sound open-field tackler at this stage that will launch at legs and get ball carries on the ground. However, needs to get a little bit better at getting off blocks and sifting through traffic. Will eventually need to add some mass and improve play strength, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a top 25 program. Likely to find a home at the third level of a defense, but sticky enough in man-coverage possibly warrant a look as an inside corner on Saturdays."
