BREAKING: Michigan to get starting offensive lineman back for 2025 season
It's been a great Saturday for Michigan fans. Starting linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he would be back in the fold for next season and Edge rusher Derrick Moore shared why he was also coming back for his senior season.
Following that, starting center Greg Crippen announced he would also come back for a fifth season.
Crippen came to Michigan along with J.J. McCarthy from IMG Academy in the 2021 recruiting class. The former four-star recruit sat behind some excellent Michigan centers during his time in Ann Arbor like Andrew Vastardis, Olu Oluwatimi, and Drake Nugent before he had a chance in his senior season.
It was a bit of a shocker, but former defensive lineman Dominick Giudice started the season at center, but by the Washington week, Crippen became the Wolverines' starting center and didn't let go of the role. He would start seven games for Michigan in 2024.
According to Pro Football Focus, Crippen was a much better pass protector than he did against the run. By the end of the year, he had a 71.9 pass-blocking grade which was fourth-best on the team. His run-blocking grade dipped to a 60.6 and there is room for improvement in that regard.
But Michigan likely just shored up its starting center for the 2025 football season by getting Crippen back in the fold.
