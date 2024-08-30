Michigan football commits, targets predict final score between Wolverines and Fresno State
Michigan is just one day away from playing its first game of the 2024 season. The Wolverines will look to defend their national championship and in Week 1, Michigan plays a primetime game against Fresno State. It will be the first game between the two teams.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 9-4 season. Fresno State returns veteran quarterback Mikey Keene who was one of the top quarterbacks in the Mountain West last year. Defensively, the Bulldogs were a top-50 defense in 2023 and the new-look Michigan offense will have to play well and keep the chains moving against Fresno State.
Michigan Wolverines on SI's senior writer, Trent Knoop, spoke with several Michigan commits and targets to see what they thought would happen in Week 1 against Fresno State. You can see below their final score predictions along with a statement about the game.
2025 three-star TE (Michigan commit) Eli Owens:
Final score: 38-17 Michigan
"Decent outing but work for next week"
2026 four-star ATH/LB Cam Thomas: (Thomas will be at the game)
Final score: 35-10 Michigan
"Feels good being back in the Big House. Looking forward to seeing how the team compares to last season's title team."
2025 three-star DL (Michigan commit) Bobby Kanka:
Kanka predicts a "Big W from the boys in blue"
2026 four-star WR Payton Cook:
Final score: 42-14 Michigan
"I feel like they should dominate the whole game."
2026 four-star QB (Michigan commit) Brady Hart:
Final score: 45-14 Michigan
"Can’t wait to watch them go out and ball!
Go Blue!"
2025 four-star CB (Michigan commit) Jayden Sanders:
Final score: 42-7 Michigan
"Go Blue"
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
Taylor has Michigan winning by 24 points
"Michigan wins by 24, and a great way for coach Moore to continue to show the program is great hands."
