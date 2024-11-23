Michigan Football: Connor Stalions and Bryce Underwood spotted hanging out at tailgate
Some pictures are really, really hard to put into words... and this is one of those pictures. Prior to Saturday's matchup between Michigan and Northwestern, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was spotted with Michigan's prized 2025 QB commit, Bryce Underwood.
Of course, there's a connection between the two given the fact that Stalions recently joined the coaching staff at Belleville, and there's a belief that the former U-M staffer may have played a small role in helping keep the five-star QB home.
Regardless of the details, this photo is certainly going to make some waves on social media.
