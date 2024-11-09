Report: Michigan to get a big reinforcement back against Indiana
The Wolverines are expected to be down star cornerback Will Johnson for the third game in a row. The true junior left early in the Illinois' game and missed the games against Michigan State, Oregon, and now Indiana. But it does appear the maize and blue will get some help back for their secondary against the high-octane Hoosiers.
The expectation is that sophomore Jyaire Hill will be back in uniform on Saturday against Indiana. Hill missed last week against the Ducks. In place of Johnson and Hill, Michigan moved Zeke Berry to corner alongside Aamir Hall. The Wolverines shifted safety Makari Paige to nickel and Michigan started Wesley Walker at safety.
Indiana has the No. 19 passing offense in the country and quarterback Kurtis Rourke averages over 275 yards per game. The Wolverines' passing defense has struggled this season and while getting Hill back is big for this team -- stopping IU won't be easy. The Wolverines will have to play at their very best to compete defensively against Indiana.
