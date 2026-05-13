Michigan Makes Top Five for Four-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

Four-star defensive lineman Seth Tillman (Rock Hill, S.C.) has narrowed down his recruiting process to his top five schools. Michigan football made the cut for the 6’2” defensive lineman, alongside Kentucky, Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia.

NEWS: South Pointe (SC) 4-star DL Seth Tillman is down to five schools with four OVs locked in.



What’s next?



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Tillman is ranked the 15th-best defensive lineman in the class of 2027 and the third-ranked recruit in the state of South Carolina.

Looking ahead in the process, Tillman has already visited South Carolina and has official visits set up for Georgia, Clemson and Michigan.

Next month, on June 5, 2026, Tillman will head to Ann Arbor for his official visit. Of the schools in Tillman's top five, UofM was the last one to offer him, as the Wolverines offered Tillman on Feb. 19 of this year.

On3 has Michigan as the fourth-best odds to land the four-star DL with an 11.3 percent chance.

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) forces Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne (15) to fumble during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan and the 2027 Class

The Wolverines are slowly beginning to build up their 2027 recruiting class under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

So far, the Wolverines have seven commits in the 2027 class, including two edge rushers: Recarder Kitchen and Jayce Brewer. If able to land Tillman, he would be the third four-star and first interior defensive lineman in the class.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) attempts to catch a pass against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) in the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Moldable defensive lineman that might project best a one-gap nose based on what he put on tape as a junior. Looks the part with a wide lower half and is believed to be somewhere in the ballpark of 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. Should eventually carry 295 pounds as the body appears to still be maturing. Flashes adequate snap anticipation and has proven to be a nimble mover in tight quarters. Creates push back with a powerful punch and can forklift opponents. Frequently makes double teams work as he anchors his feet and eats space. Can certainly bring it for stretches, but needs to improve motor and increase lateral range. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that might need some time in the weight room, but can eventually emerge as a valuable asset in a rotation.”