How to Watch 4-Star Quentin Burrell’s Commitment Live as Michigan Battles for an Elite WR

There could be good news in store for the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday afternoon. The Maize and Blue are looking to add another player to their class, and Kyle Whittingham's team has done the legwork to make sure that happens.

Later on Wednesday, Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel wide receiver Quentin Burrell is set to make his commitment and the Wolverines are looking to beat out Notre Dame and others to land the four-star playmaker.

Burrell is set to commit live on video and here's how you can see it.

How to see Burrell's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Missouri

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Rivals YouTube Channel

Leader: Michigan has gained predictions in favor of landing Burrell

Burrell would add a big body to the room

Standing at 6'3", 200-pounds, Burrell would immediately add a big body to the wide receiver corps at Michigan. But not only is he a big body — he's elite. The Chicago product is ranked as the Composite's No. 83 player in the nation and the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Burrell possesses above-average speed, but wouldn't be classified as a burner. However, where he makes a difference is catching contested passes. Using his big frame, Burrell has a good chance to come down with the 50-50 ball — think of Nico Collins in the past.

With how Michigan is going to start recruiting the wide receiver position, this makes total sense. The Wolverines went from recruiting gadget receivers to wanting to bring in bigger bodies. Michigan added players like JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, Salesi Moa, and Travis Johnson, who are all 6'1" or taller.

Burrell's connection to Michigan

Outside of playing football, Burrell already had a connection to the University of Michigan. His sister played soccer on the team, and he had visited the campus several times, outside of just seeing the Wolverines play football.

Burrell also had a good relationship with former wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, and now that he's back in the fold in a behind the scenes role, that helps with his recruitment. Current wide receivers coach Micah Simon has been a likeable figure and has done well going out and relating to prospects, which has only helped in this recruitment.

Stay tuned for what could be a week for Michigan. The Wolverines are also looking to add running back Tyson Robinson later in the week.